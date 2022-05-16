Buffalo Police: Suspect had plans to continue rampage
The suspect is accused of killing 10 people, despite not being able to carry out those alleged plans.
CBS2 spoke with one man who lost his brother, who he said was buying a birthday cake for his 3-year-old son.
Although the tragedy happened more than 300 miles away, many folks in Black and brown communities will tell you they're hurt and devastated by what took place. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has more.
The city of Buffalo, New York is in mourning after a mass shooting that left 10 dead at a supermarket. CBS News' Bradley Blackburn has the latest.
CBS2's Astrid Martinez speaks to residents in Harlem who hope a real crackdown on hatred will result from the attack.
CBS2's Kevin Rincon has the latest on the investigation following Saturday massacre at a Tops supermarket that left 10 people dead.
Lisa Burton, a member of New Rochelle Against Racism, said the Buffalo shooting was a tragic but reoccurring theme.
Meanwhile, Gov. Hochul is among local leaders blasting social media platforms following the shooting.
Harlem residents are mourning the victims in the upstate shooting and working to come to terms with the brutal event.
They made their comments in the wake of the Buffalo mass shooting that killed 10 people on Saturday.
CBS2's Astrid Martinez speaks to Harlem residents who say it's now time for a true crackdown on gun violence.
CBS2's Jessica Moore has more on Aaron Salter's sacrifice.
CBS2's Kevin Rincon spoke to people who lost loved ones in Saturday's mass shooting.
Dozens came out for a vigil turned rally Sunday as people struggle with a wide range of emotions, from sadness and anger to downright frustration.
Ten people were killed and three were wounded when a gunman opened fire at a Buffalo supermarket. The alleged shooter is in custody.
The 18-year-old suspect was arraigned and pleaded not guilty. Police said he was motivated by hate, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.
Officials say from the moment the suspect pulled into the parking lot, he was live-streaming what he was doing.
Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling on social media companies to do more when it comes to monitoring their content in the wake of a deadly mass shooting in Buffalo that was live-streamed by the alleged gunman; CBS2's Thalia Perez reports.
The city of Buffalo is mourning after a devastating deadly shooting at a supermarket Saturday afternoon.
Ten people were killed and three were injured in a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket on May 14, 2022.
The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Payton S. Gendron, of Conklin, was taken into custody.
The victims represented a cross-section of life in the predominantly Black neighborhood.
"We are a strong community and we will keep moving forward," Mayor Byron Brown said.
