Humid stretch with pop-up storms continues around NYC area. When will we see the sun?

First Alert Weather: Humid stretch with isolated showers continues around NYC area

Another day means another round of showers for the New York City area, but the good news is there's hope around the corner.

We kicked the day off with some showers, which were just enough to dampen parts of the area. Unfortunately, showers will linger into the afternoon with perhaps a downpour here and there, so you'll need to keep that umbrella handy. And although it's a stretch, a strong or even severe thunderstorm can't be ruled out, so do be mindful if you're out on the roads.

Things will conveniently quiet down for the Subway Series tonight, though expect some lingering clouds and perhaps a passing shower. Otherwise, it will be another muggy one with dew points around 70 degrees - yuck!

Now for some uplifting news: Tomorrow's our transition day! Positioned just ahead of a cold front, our area will still be at risk for a passing shower, but the models continue to trend drier with this system. That said, we'll leave in a chance, but certainly don't expect a washout. Also, dew points should start to fall off late in the day, so it shouldn't feel quite as humid by then.

As for Friday, it looks like high pressure will start to nudge in, providing abundant sunshine, seasonally warm temperatures and even less humid conditions.

Here's to looking forward!

NYC weather this weekend

Today: Damp this morning with some showers around; humid with isolated downpours the remainder of the day. Highs in the low 80s.

Tonight: Muggy with a stray shower/downpour.

Tomorrow: Humid with a chance of a passing shower/downpour. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday (Pick of the Week): Sunny and less humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Sunny & warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Sunny & warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

