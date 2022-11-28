Payton Gendron, gunman who killed 10 shoppers and workers at Buffalo supermarket, pleads guilty to murder and terror charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Payton Gendron, the white gunman who killed 10 Black shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo pleaded guilty to murder and terror charges on Monday.

Gendron, 19, was charged with killing 10 and wounding three others at a Tops Friendly Market on May 14.

Investigators said Gendron drove 200 miles from his home in Conklin intending to kill as many Black people as possible. They said he targeted the store because of its location in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

In the wake of the shooting, New York banned anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle like the one used by Gendron, who was 18 at the time.

