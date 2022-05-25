Quest to find common ground on prevention of mass shootings continues between Democrats and Republicans

NEW YORK -- The massacres in Texas and Buffalo have many political partisans retreating to their corners and their talking points.

But others are trying to find common ground on measures to reduce the number of mass shootings in the U.S., CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Wednesday.

In Washington, the attitude between the political parties is often one of mutual contempt. So how do politicians now pivot to compromise and collaboration?

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the Senate will move quickly on legislation, including enhanced background checks already passed in the House.

"It is unacceptable to the American people to think that there are not 10 of my Republican colleagues, just 10, one out of five over here, who would be ready to work to pass something," Schumer said.

Republicans vowed to push for school safety legislation.

"We know from past experience that the most effective tool for keeping kids safe is armed law enforcement on the campus," Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said.

Local elected officials who work in a less-partisan environment say this is a moment for Washington to work together for the common good.

"There has to be legislation. It may not be the perfect legislation, and in the first iteration of a bill everyone may not get what they want, but we have to move closer together," Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said.

"There's a lot of common ground. They need to get away from the right and left wings and do the people's work. Otherwise, they should move aside and let someone else get up there," Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said.

"There's an unwillingness to cooperate with the other side. All you want to do is beat the other side. And if all you want to do is beat the other side, and can't cooperate with them, then we're lost," Westchester County Executive George Latimer added.

Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy said it will be difficult but doable.

"I understand my Republican colleagues will not agree to everything that I may support, but there is a common denominator that we can find," Murphy said.

There is no doubt that many wonder, after Buffalo and Uvalde in the span of 10 days, if not now, when?

Sources told CBS2 that Schumer is holding off on a quick vote on gun bills that won't pass. He is hoping senators reach a compromise after the Memorial Day holiday break.