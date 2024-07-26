Justin Timberlake's lawyers claim he wasn't intoxicated when arrested for DWI on Long Island

SAG HARBOR, N.Y. – Lawyers for singer Justin Timberlake claim their client was not intoxicated when he was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons in June.

The attorneys were in court Friday for a procedural conference. In a statement, the lawyers claim police made "a number of very significant errors in this case" and they are confident the charges will be dismissed.

"Justin respects law enforcement and the very important job that they do. He cooperated with the police officers at all times and treated them with the respect they deserve. He also respects the entire judicial process including the District Attorney and Judge who were in court today," the statement continued.

Timberlake did not appear in court himself Friday.

Another court date is set for Aug. 2.

Justin Timberlake arrested for DWI in Sag Harbor

Timberlake, 43, was pulled over in Sag Harbor just after 12:30 a.m. on June 18 after he allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign, then failed to stay on the right side of the road.

The officer stated Timberlake's eyes were bloodshot and glassy, and he could smell alcohol on his breath. Timberlake allegedly told the officer he had one martini before getting behind the wheel.

Justin Timberlake was arrested for DWI on June 18, 2024 in Sag Harbor, N.Y. Sag Harbor Police Department

According to court documents, Timberlake refused to take a breath test three times.

Timberlake was arrested, then released on his own recognizance later that morning.

The artist performed at Madison Square Garden in New York City just one week after his arrest as he continued his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour." He's scheduled to bring the tour to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Prudential Center in New Jersey in October.