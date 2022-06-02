Watch CBS News
Crime

Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect indicted by grand jury

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

18-year-old charged with domestic terrorism, murder in Buffalo shooting
18-year-old charged with domestic terrorism, murder in Buffalo shooting 00:21

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A grand jury on Wednesday indicted a man accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket.

The 18-year-old has been charged with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say the suspect opened fire on shoppers inside Tops Supermarket on May 14.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 1, 2022 / 8:38 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.