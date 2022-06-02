Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect indicted by grand jury

18-year-old charged with domestic terrorism, murder in Buffalo shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A grand jury on Wednesday indicted a man accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket.

The 18-year-old has been charged with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder.

Prosecutors say the suspect opened fire on shoppers inside Tops Supermarket on May 14.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.