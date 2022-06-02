Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect indicted by grand jury
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A grand jury on Wednesday indicted a man accused of killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket.
The 18-year-old has been charged with domestic terrorism motivated by hate and 10 counts of first-degree murder.
Prosecutors say the suspect opened fire on shoppers inside Tops Supermarket on May 14.
He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
