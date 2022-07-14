Watch CBS News
Moment of silence at Buffalo supermarket ahead of reopening from mass shooting

BUFFALO -- A moment of silence and prayer service will be held Thursday outside the Buffalo supermarket that became the scene of a deadly mass shooting

The community will gather to remember the victims and employees impacted by the violence. 

Ten people were killed when a gunman opened fire inside the store in May. 

It has been closed since, but will reopen for the first time Friday. 

