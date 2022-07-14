Moment of silence at Buffalo supermarket ahead of reopening from mass shooting
BUFFALO -- A moment of silence and prayer service will be held Thursday outside the Buffalo supermarket that became the scene of a deadly mass shooting.
The community will gather to remember the victims and employees impacted by the violence.
Ten people were killed when a gunman opened fire inside the store in May.
It has been closed since, but will reopen for the first time Friday.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.