At least 7 in New York sickened in listeria outbreak linked to deli meats. Map shows number of cases across U.S.

U.S. listeria outbreak linked to meats sliced at deli counters

NEW YORK – At least seven people in New York state have been sickened in a listeria outbreak linked to deli meats.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating over two dozen cases across 12 states.

As of Friday, 28 people have been sickened and hospitalized, with the most cases reported in New York state. Two people in New Jersey have been sickened, and one death has been reported. No cases have been reported in Connecticut.

The first case was reported May 29, and the most recent illness connected to the outbreak was reported July 5. The patients range in age from 32-94.

The CDC says as of July 19, 2024, there have been 28 illnesses connected to a nationwide Listeria outbreak. CDC

The CDC said out of the 18 patients who have been interviewed, 16 of them reported eating meats that were sliced and purchased at deli counters, including turkey, liverwurst and ham.

The outbreak has not been tied to any specific stores, brands or products at this time. No recalls have been issued in connection to this outbreak.

The CDC said there is no information that shows people are getting sick from prepackaged deli meats.

What are the symptoms of listeria?

The most common symptoms of listeria are fever, muscle aches and tiredness. Those who have been sickened may also experience headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance or seizures.

Symptoms could start the same day the contaminated food is eaten, but are usually experienced within two weeks of consumption.

Listeria rarely causes serious illness for most people, but it is especially harmful for individuals over age 65, people who have weakened immune systems, and people who are pregnant.