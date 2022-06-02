Buffalo mass shooting suspect to be arraigned on domestic terrorism, murder charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The suspect accused in the racist mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo is expected to appear in court for arraignment Thursday.

A grand jury indicted 18-year-old Payton Gendron on new charges in the massacre that left 10 people dead at a Tops market on May 14.

The new charges include domestic terrorism motivated by hate, 10 counts of first degree murder and second degree murder as a hate crime.

Prosecutors allege the shooting was racially-motivated and that Gendron drove to Buffalo intending to kill as many Black people as possible.