NYC weather forecast calls for rain over next 24 hours. Map shows where it will be heaviest.

The rain come down in buckets Monday - or not at all, in some cases - and it looks like that's the pattern right through Thursday.

Tuesday day got off to a wet start, but thankfully we'll see some breaks of sun into the afternoon. With daytime heating, however, this will allow for some clouds and showers to redevelop. The good news is the activity looks mainly isolated, so odds are you'll stay dry.

As we head into tonight, the Yankees take on the Mets in Game 1 of the Subway Series, so we're really hoping for a break. And given the latest model trends, that hope should pay off with only a very slight chance of rain during the game - play ball!

Into tomorrow, we'll get brushed by some rain in the morning, but it looks like the better part of the day should stay dry. That said, have the umbrella handy, but you may not need it in the afternoon.

As for the second half of the week, showers will remain in the forecast on Thursday, but Friday's still looking like the Pick of the Week.

Tri-State Area forecast this week

Today: Muggy with leftover showers around this morning; humid afternoon with isolated pop-up showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight: Muggy with stray showers. Lows in the 70s and 60s.

Tomorrow: Humid with a lingering chance of showers/rumbles. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday: Humid with scattered showers/thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Friday (Pick of the Week): Sunny and less humid. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Sunny & warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

First Alert Weather maps

