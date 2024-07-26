Watch CBS News
Local News

2024 Paris Olympics start tonight. Who to watch from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

By Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

"Breaking" is breaking down barriers at the Paris Olympics
"Breaking" is breaking down barriers at the Paris Olympics 02:07

NEW YORK -- New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will be well represented at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with dozens of local athletes competing across several categories.

The 2024 summer games officially start tonight and will end on Sunday, Aug. 11. The games are being held in Paris, France, and the opening ceremony is set to travel up the Seine River to the Trocadéro.

New York is sending at least 23 athletes to Paris, while New Jersey will send six athletes and Connecticut will send eight. They are set to compete in more than a dozen sports, from the classics like swimming and soccer to a new sport making its debut this year

New York athletes to cheer for in the 2024 Paris Olympics

  • Anita Alvarez, Buffalo - Artistic swimming
  • Matt Anderson, West Seneca - Volleyball
  • Rai Benjamin, Mount Vernon - Track and field
  • Charlotte Buck, Nyack - Rowing
  • Anne Cebula, Brooklyn - Fencing
  • Sunny Choi, Queens - Breaking
  • Olivia Coffey, Watkins Glen - Rowing
  • Sam Coffey, NYC - Soccer
  • Kyle Dake, Ithaca - Wrestling
  • Maximilian Dietz, NYC - Soccer
  • Kate Douglass, Pelham - Swimming
  • Crystal Dunn, Rockville Centre - Soccer
  • Jimmer Fredette, Glen Falls - Basketball
  • Emily Mackay, Endicott - Track and field
  • Salif Mane, the Bronx - Track and field
  • Jack McGlynn, Middle Village - Soccer
  • Meghan Musnicki, Naples - Rowing
  • Jessica Pegula, Buffalo - Tennis
  • Lauren Scruggs, Queens - Fencing
  • Magnus Sheffield, Pittsford - Cycling
  • Breanna Stewart, North Syracuse - Basketball
  • McLain Ward, Brewster - Equestrian
  • Rudy Winkler, Sand Lake - Track and field

New Jersey athletes competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics

  • Paxten Aaronson, Medford - Soccer
  • Bam Adebayo, Newark - Basketball
  • Jack Alexy, Morristown - Swimming
  • Jackie Dubrovich, Riverdale - Fencing
  • Nic Fink, Morristown - Swimming
  • Amanda Golini, Randolph - Field Hockey

Connecticut athletes in the 2024 Paris Olympics

  • Oliver Bub, Westport - Rowing
  • Liam Corrigan, Old Lyme - Rowing
  • Jess Davis, Bethlehem - Modern pentathlon
  • Alexis Holmes, Cheshire - Track and field
  • Alyssa Naeher, Stratford - Soccer
  • Kelsey Reelick, Brookfield - Rowing
  • Kieran Smith, Ridgefield - Swimming
  • Beth Yeager, Greenwich - Field hockey

Shining a spotlight on Salif Mane

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 10
Salif Mane competes in the men's triple jump final on Day Ten of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 30, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

New York City triple jumper Salif Mane is ready to represent the Bronx and his alma mater, Fairleigh Dickinson University. 

He is the most decorated athlete in the history of FDU and recently graduated with a degree in civil engineering.

CBS New York had the chance to speak with Mane after he qualified for the Olympic games earlier this month in Eugene, Oregon.   

"An Olympian is something that's stuck to your name for life, and that's history right there," he said. "So being able to say that I'm an Olympian, it's wonderful."

He lost his father to COVID in 2020, but his dad continues to be an inspiration.  

"He was my number one supporter," he said. "Every time I won a meet, he was the first person I gave my medals to. It's bittersweet knowing that someone you really love isn't here to see you succeed like this, but that gives you the push and the drive to just keep going."

You can watch Mane compete in the qualifying round on Aug. 7.

Find the full list of Team USA athletes participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics here, plus the full schedule of events here.

Renee Anderson

Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.