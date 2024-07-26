2024 Paris Olympics start tonight. Who to watch from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
NEW YORK -- New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will be well represented at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with dozens of local athletes competing across several categories.
The 2024 summer games officially start tonight and will end on Sunday, Aug. 11. The games are being held in Paris, France, and the opening ceremony is set to travel up the Seine River to the Trocadéro.
New York is sending at least 23 athletes to Paris, while New Jersey will send six athletes and Connecticut will send eight. They are set to compete in more than a dozen sports, from the classics like swimming and soccer to a new sport making its debut this year.
New York athletes to cheer for in the 2024 Paris Olympics
- Anita Alvarez, Buffalo - Artistic swimming
- Matt Anderson, West Seneca - Volleyball
- Rai Benjamin, Mount Vernon - Track and field
- Charlotte Buck, Nyack - Rowing
- Anne Cebula, Brooklyn - Fencing
- Sunny Choi, Queens - Breaking
- Olivia Coffey, Watkins Glen - Rowing
- Sam Coffey, NYC - Soccer
- Kyle Dake, Ithaca - Wrestling
- Maximilian Dietz, NYC - Soccer
- Kate Douglass, Pelham - Swimming
- Crystal Dunn, Rockville Centre - Soccer
- Jimmer Fredette, Glen Falls - Basketball
- Emily Mackay, Endicott - Track and field
- Salif Mane, the Bronx - Track and field
- Jack McGlynn, Middle Village - Soccer
- Meghan Musnicki, Naples - Rowing
- Jessica Pegula, Buffalo - Tennis
- Lauren Scruggs, Queens - Fencing
- Magnus Sheffield, Pittsford - Cycling
- Breanna Stewart, North Syracuse - Basketball
- McLain Ward, Brewster - Equestrian
- Rudy Winkler, Sand Lake - Track and field
New Jersey athletes competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics
- Paxten Aaronson, Medford - Soccer
- Bam Adebayo, Newark - Basketball
- Jack Alexy, Morristown - Swimming
- Jackie Dubrovich, Riverdale - Fencing
- Nic Fink, Morristown - Swimming
- Amanda Golini, Randolph - Field Hockey
Connecticut athletes in the 2024 Paris Olympics
- Oliver Bub, Westport - Rowing
- Liam Corrigan, Old Lyme - Rowing
- Jess Davis, Bethlehem - Modern pentathlon
- Alexis Holmes, Cheshire - Track and field
- Alyssa Naeher, Stratford - Soccer
- Kelsey Reelick, Brookfield - Rowing
- Kieran Smith, Ridgefield - Swimming
- Beth Yeager, Greenwich - Field hockey
Shining a spotlight on Salif Mane
New York City triple jumper Salif Mane is ready to represent the Bronx and his alma mater, Fairleigh Dickinson University.
He is the most decorated athlete in the history of FDU and recently graduated with a degree in civil engineering.
CBS New York had the chance to speak with Mane after he qualified for the Olympic games earlier this month in Eugene, Oregon.
"An Olympian is something that's stuck to your name for life, and that's history right there," he said. "So being able to say that I'm an Olympian, it's wonderful."
He lost his father to COVID in 2020, but his dad continues to be an inspiration.
"He was my number one supporter," he said. "Every time I won a meet, he was the first person I gave my medals to. It's bittersweet knowing that someone you really love isn't here to see you succeed like this, but that gives you the push and the drive to just keep going."
You can watch Mane compete in the qualifying round on Aug. 7.
Find the full list of Team USA athletes participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics here, plus the full schedule of events here.