2024 Paris Olympics start tonight. Who to watch from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

"Breaking" is breaking down barriers at the Paris Olympics

NEW YORK -- New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will be well represented at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with dozens of local athletes competing across several categories.

The 2024 summer games officially start tonight and will end on Sunday, Aug. 11. The games are being held in Paris, France, and the opening ceremony is set to travel up the Seine River to the Trocadéro.

New York is sending at least 23 athletes to Paris, while New Jersey will send six athletes and Connecticut will send eight. They are set to compete in more than a dozen sports, from the classics like swimming and soccer to a new sport making its debut this year.

New York athletes to cheer for in the 2024 Paris Olympics

Anita Alvarez, Buffalo - Artistic swimming

Matt Anderson, West Seneca - Volleyball

Rai Benjamin, Mount Vernon - Track and field

Charlotte Buck, Nyack - Rowing

Anne Cebula, Brooklyn - Fencing

Sunny Choi, Queens - Breaking

Olivia Coffey, Watkins Glen - Rowing

Sam Coffey, NYC - Soccer

Kyle Dake, Ithaca - Wrestling

Maximilian Dietz, NYC - Soccer

Kate Douglass, Pelham - Swimming

Crystal Dunn, Rockville Centre - Soccer



Jimmer Fredette, Glen Falls - Basketball

Emily Mackay, Endicott - Track and field

Salif Mane, the Bronx - Track and field

Jack McGlynn, Middle Village - Soccer

Meghan Musnicki, Naples - Rowing

Jessica Pegula, Buffalo - Tennis

Lauren Scruggs, Queens - Fencing

Magnus Sheffield, Pittsford - Cycling

Breanna Stewart, North Syracuse - Basketball

McLain Ward, Brewster - Equestrian

Rudy Winkler, Sand Lake - Track and field

New Jersey athletes competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics

Paxten Aaronson, Medford - Soccer

Bam Adebayo, Newark - Basketball

Jack Alexy, Morristown - Swimming

Jackie Dubrovich, Riverdale - Fencing

Nic Fink, Morristown - Swimming

Amanda Golini, Randolph - Field Hockey

Connecticut athletes in the 2024 Paris Olympics

Oliver Bub, Westport - Rowing

Liam Corrigan, Old Lyme - Rowing

Jess Davis, Bethlehem - Modern pentathlon

Alexis Holmes, Cheshire - Track and field

Alyssa Naeher, Stratford - Soccer

Kelsey Reelick, Brookfield - Rowing

Kieran Smith, Ridgefield - Swimming

Beth Yeager, Greenwich - Field hockey

Shining a spotlight on Salif Mane

Salif Mane competes in the men's triple jump final on Day Ten of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 30, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. Christian Petersen / Getty Images

New York City triple jumper Salif Mane is ready to represent the Bronx and his alma mater, Fairleigh Dickinson University.

He is the most decorated athlete in the history of FDU and recently graduated with a degree in civil engineering.

CBS New York had the chance to speak with Mane after he qualified for the Olympic games earlier this month in Eugene, Oregon.

"An Olympian is something that's stuck to your name for life, and that's history right there," he said. "So being able to say that I'm an Olympian, it's wonderful."

He lost his father to COVID in 2020, but his dad continues to be an inspiration.

"He was my number one supporter," he said. "Every time I won a meet, he was the first person I gave my medals to. It's bittersweet knowing that someone you really love isn't here to see you succeed like this, but that gives you the push and the drive to just keep going."

You can watch Mane compete in the qualifying round on Aug. 7.

Find the full list of Team USA athletes participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics here, plus the full schedule of events here.