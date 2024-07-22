Kamala Harris nets support from top Tri-State Area Democrats. Here's who has yet to jump on board.

NEW YORK -- The political dominoes begin falling into line for Kamala Harris when New York Democrats, as well as those in New Jersey and Connecticut, started signaling their support for her presidential bid.

It didn't take Gov. Kathy Hochul long to switch from supporting Joe Biden to jumping on the Harris train.

"What I'm so excited about is drawing the incredible contrast between our expected nominee, Kamala Harris, vice president, and the former president. I mean, just consider the following: a prosecutor against a convicted felon," Hochul said.

The governor's words came as politicians in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut began uniting behind the vice president. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker posted a picture of him hugging Harris. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said they were meeting with her to work on unifying the party.

"Vice President Harris has excited the community. She has excited the House Democratic Caucus and she's exciting the country," Jeffries said.

Mayor Eric Adams also got on board and the governors in the Tri-State Area scheduled Zoom meetings with their delegates. New York State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs told CBS New York, "We want to make sure that as many of our delegates as possible will be supporting the vice president."

"The fact that Gov. Hochul and Chairman Jay Jacobs are bringing everyone together so quickly really speaks to the need and the recognition of the importance of the urgency at state to build on the enthusiasm we're seeing," said Democratic National Committeeman Robert Zimmerman.

All eyes on former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg

One New Yorker not yet on the Harris bandwagon is mega donor Michael Bloomberg, who says there's plenty of time to figure out the best candidate.

"We don't need to get a resolution right away," Bloomberg said on a social media post, "but we do need to get it right. The decision is too important to rush."

As CBS New York's Marcia Kramer reported, getting Bloomberg in the fold would be a major coup because he puts his money where his mouth is. Last month, he gave $20 million to help Biden fight off Donald Trump. The Democrats not only want Bloomberg to support Harris' campaign; they also want his help in flipping control of Congress, whether it's through individual contributions to candidates or though several Super PACs.

Kramer also reported the Democrats' hope is Harris will help in New York congressional races, adding they're counting on her support of a women's right to choose to bring out suburban women, which could be a critical factor in some of the races for seats held by Republicans on Long Island and upstate.