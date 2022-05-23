Funeral today for Buffalo shooting victim Katherine Massey

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A funeral will be held Monday for Buffalo mass shooting victim Katherine Massey.

Massey, known to family and friends as Kat, has been described as a Civil Rights activist with a deep love for her community. She was 72 years old.

Over the weekend, the youngest of the 10 people killed was laid to rest.

Roberta Drury, 32, was remembered at her funeral Saturday for her kindness and a smile that could light up a room.