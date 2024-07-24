Police officer shot while serving warrant in Rahway, N.J.

Officer shot while serving warrant in Rahway, New Jersey

RAHWAY, N.J. – A police officer was shot in Rahway Wednesday evening.

A Perth Amboy Police officer was serving a warrant in the area of Broad Street and Maple Avenue around 8:30 p.m. when shots were fired, according to the department's chief.

Police said the officer was struck in the leg. He was last reported to be in stable condition.

In a post on X, the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association said, "One of our members has been shot and is currently at [Robert Wood Johnson Hospital] in New Brunswick. Please keep him and all the officers involved in the Rahway incident in your prayers."

Further details have not yet been released, but CBS New York has confirmed that multiple people were shot. It is unknown at this time how many people were struck or the severity of their injuries.

There has not been any word on any arrests.

Police comb residential Rahway neighborhood for evidence after shooting

Witnesses told CBS New York's Naveen Dhaliwal they heard the gunshots.

"It's scary. I've been living here 10 years, but I've been in Rahway 16 ... This is the closest I've ever come to anything like this," neighbor Anthony Neal said.

"It's right around the corner. It's basically my backyard. It's kinda scary that now I have people texting me, 'Stay in your house.' It's a little frightening," neighbor Racquel Wysocki said.

Police closed off a one-block radius around the shooting site as investigators combed the area for evidence. The word "bullet" could be seen spray-painted on the ground in several places, and a police official was seen shining a flashlight on a gun on the ground.

The investigation is ongoing.