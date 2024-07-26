At least a dozen in New York hospitalized in listeria outbreak. Where in the state the cases were reported

NEW YORK – At least a dozen cases of listeria have been reported across New York state in connection to a national outbreak linked to deli meat.

The state Health Department said four of those cases were in New York City, two were in Suffolk County and one was in Nassau County. The remaining five cases were located in Cayuga, Dutchess, Greene, Onondaga and Oswego counties.

All 12 patients had to be hospitalized. No deaths linked to the listeria outbreak have been reported in New York.

The CDC says as of July 26, 2024, there have been 34 illnesses connected to a nationwide Listeria outbreak. CDC

Two cases of listeria have been reported in New Jersey – one in Monmouth County and one in Passaic County. There has been one death reported in New Jersey.

There have not been any cases in Connecticut, so far.

Listeria outbreak linked to deli meat sickens dozens across United States

Thirty-four people in 13 states have been sickened across the United States since May 29.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all of the patients have been hospitalized, and two people have died – one in New Jersey and one in Illinois.

Friday, the CDC said of the 24 patients who had been interviewed, 23 reported eating meats sliced at deli counters, 13 reported eating deli-sliced liverwurst and seven said they had eaten Boar's Head brand products.

An unopened Boar's Head liverwurst product tested positive for listeria, the CDC said, prompting a recall of several Boar's Head deli meat products, including liverwurst, ham, bologna, salami and bacon.

Stop & Shop temporarily closes delis due to listeria outbreak

All Stop & Shop locations, including those across the Tri-State Area, temporarily closed their delis Friday to remove the recalled products and conduct deep cleaning on equipment. The delis reopened Friday evening.

Stop & Shop said in a statement that out of an abundance of caution, they were also discarding all other open deli meats and cheeses that could have been sliced or prepared in the same area as the recalled products.

Any Stop & Shop customers who purchased a recalled product should throw it away and visit their local store for a full refund. Customers are also encouraged to clean their refrigerators to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.