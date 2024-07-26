How NYPD K-9 teams are helping keep the Paris Olympics safe

NEW YORK – A specialized New York City Police Department K-9 team is in Paris for the Summer Olympics to help with security.

Officer Michael Finamore with K-9 Gunner and Officer Rafael Delacruz with K-9 Davie are checking out venues and routes across the City of Light.

"They go to work by actively seeking out sources of explosive trace," said NYPD Deputy Chief Jason Huerta, with the Counterterrorism Bureau.

Huerta said their duties include sweeping sports venues, train stations, transit hubs, parade routes and routes spectators and athletes may use for travel.

"All in an effort to keep the summer Olympics safe," he said.

France requests NYPD assistance for Olympics security

The NYPD's excellent worldwide reputation for explosive detection K-9s is why leaders in France made the request and are footing the bill.

Former FBI Special Agent Manny Gomez calls this a win-win.

"It is something that will go a long way to build that relationship in case that is ever needed reciprocated from the French," he said.

"It's a coveted assignment. A lot of officers want to do it, and why not? You're welcoming a new family member into your house and you have a partner with you that you know is super loyal to you," Huerta said.

The teams will get swapped out to give the games K-9 coverage from New York until the Summer Olympics are over.

The 2024 summer games began Friday and will continue until Aug. 11.