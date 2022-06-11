Thousands to cross Brooklyn Bridge in March for Our Lives rally against gun violence

Thousands to cross Brooklyn Bridge in March for Our Lives rally against gun violenceget the free app
NEW YORK -- Hundreds of protests demanding action against gun violence are taking place Saturday across the country, including in New York City.
The March for Our Lives demonstrations follow recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.
Protesters will gather at Cadman Plaza before a march across the Brooklyn Bridge, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.
Organizers said more than 150 state laws were passed since the group's last march in 2018. But this time they're pushing for federal changes.
Thousands of protesters, angered by the unrelenting toll from gun violence, plan to shut down the Brooklyn Bridge at noon. Organizers Felix Tager and Angela Malley will lead the crowd.
"Nineteen thousand and a hundred people have died as of today from gun violence in America this year alone. We are marching for them," Tager said Friday. "We're also marching for effective change."
Saturday's rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida killed 17 people.
"The entire community was shattered," said Malley, who attended Stoneman Douglas and knew those who died.
"Coach Aaron Feis, he selflessly ran into gunfire. He had no armor, he had no gun, and he ran in there to protect those kids," Malley said. "My history teacher saw several of her students murdered in front of her eyes."
Organizers say now is the time to bring gun control back into the national conversation after the mass shootings at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo and Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
"It's devastating. It's totally devastating," Malley said. "It's so hard to see not only the gun violence that happens every single day, people are killed every single day, but to see an entire community shattered the way mine was is just so heartbreaking."
Wednesday, the House passed a gun control bill that would raise the age to buy semi-automatic rifles to 21. March organizers said now is the moment to get the Senate to pass it.
Organizers also want universal background checks.
"We fight for an end to gun violence," Tager said.
After crossing the Brooklyn Bridge, the rally will continue in the Financial District. Marchers said they want politicians to know this movement has to power to vote them out.