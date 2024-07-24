Billy Joel is taking his final bow at MSG. How to get tickets for the last concert of his legendary residency.

NEW YORK -- Billy Joel is performing his last concert at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, July 25 in New York City.

This will be the Piano Man's 150th time gracing the stage at the iconic Manhattan venue since his first appearance dating back to December 1978. He became MSG's first musical franchise to host a residency 36 years later, and has kept the magic alive for the past decade.

How to get tickets for Billy Joel at MSG

While Billy Joel's official website says tickets are sold out, there are some available on sites like StubHub and Ticketmaster -- but they won't be easy money.

StubHub tickets start at $450, while Ticketmaster starts around $650.

This is Joel's best-selling concert of his decade-long residency at MSG, with ticket sales up 41% compared to his last show on June 8, according to StubHub. It even outperformed his Dallas stadium concert with Stevie Nicks in March.

While Joel's music has long struck a chord with listeners across New York and New Jersey, StubHub reports fans will be coming from 21 different countries for his farewell performance.

MSG show will feature special fan experiences

MSG plans to roll out the red carpet for Joel and his fans, with a special exhibit showcasing memorabilia from his legendary run, along with a special menu and merchandise.

Fans can find the "Defining Moments" exhibit on the sixth floor concourse, featuring items like his signature Ray-Bans, harmonicas, setlists and ticket stubs, plus a signed replica of one of his banners that currently hangs from the rafters.

The "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant" concessions menu includes things like a chicken vodka parm sandwich and cannoli.

Fans will also have a chance to write a message to Joel, and buy custom merch from a pop-up in Chase Square, which runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday.

Billy Joel reflects on his decade-long residency

Joel first appeared on the MSG stage nearly 46 years ago in December 1978. He started his residency in January 2014 and continued to perform roughly once a month, except for a break during the COVID pandemic.

He held his 100th career show at the Garden in July 2018, and his 100th consecutive show of the residency earlier this year, which later broadcast on CBS.

"If you Google 'Billy Joel's house,' they show Madison Square Garden," Joel said when the final show was announced in June 2023.

"It's hard to believe we've been able to do this for 10 years. I though there'd be an arc to it - we'd be able to sell well in the beginning, and eventually it'll dwindle out," he continued. "But it keeps selling and people keep coming and buying tickets."

The now-75-year-old said he planned to sell his Long Island home and spend more time in Florida, but he added, "I'm not leaving New York."

"I just want to thank everyone for the wonderful thing that's happened here. Thank you very much," he said.

MSG will raise two banners in Joel's honor Thursday, celebrating his record for the most consecutive performances (104) and for the most lifetime performances (150) at the arena.