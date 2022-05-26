Watch CBS News
Retired Buffalo Police Officer Aaron Salter Jr. posthumously awarded Medal of Honor

Former Buffalo police officer laid to rest
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A retired police officer killed in the Buffalo supermarket massacre was laid to rest Wednesday and given a special honor. 

Aaron Salter Jr., 55, was posthumously awarded the city police department's Medal of Honor and promoted to lieutenant. 

Salter was shot and killed as he tried to protect customers.

"I believe that he would want me to say that on one of the darkest days in the history of Buffalo, he made a choice to stand tall. He gave all that he had for all he believed in, protecting and saving lives," Nathan Goldsmith said during his service. 

Buffalo officers also created a scholarship in Salter's honor. 

Meanwhile, the community continues to bury its victims. Pearl Young, 77, was also laid to rest Wednesday, and two more funerals are set for Friday.

