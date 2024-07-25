Billy Joel's record run at MSG ends. Here's how fans described the special night.

NEW YORK -- Billy Joel ended his record-breaking run at Madison Square Garden in front of a sold-out crowd on Thursday night.

It was an emotional night for the star and his fans.

In an epic performance, Joel belted out some of his greatest hits during the 150th career show at the World's Most Famous Arena.

Jimmy Fallon and Joel's daughters joined him on stage as a banner was unveiled honoring the "Piano Man, " who has been selling out monthly shows at MSG for the last decade, only taking a break during the pandemic.

Everyone was in a "New York State of Mind"

"I'm so excited to be here. It's historic," said Susan Behar of the Upper East Side.

"It's monumental. It's the Garden. It's New York. It's Billy," said Valerie Carrington of Pelham Bay.

"It's a lifetime memory -- 150 or so, can't get better than that," added Andrew Leibowitz of the Upper East Side.

And New Yorkers weren't the only ones in attendance.

"This is my 100th show with Billy. I can't believe it's his last one [here]," said Kevin Paolillo of Boston.

"This is my dream concert and I'm going to cry. My dream to see him at MSG," added Traci Durkac of Pittsburgh.

Joel's shows are "just welcoming for everybody"

Joel's timeless classics resonated with both the older and younger generations.

"He's got that laid-back persona, but he also has that energy at the same time. It's just welcoming for everybody," said Billy Cook of Pittsburgh.

"I have children from 30 to 16. They love his music, too. It brings us together," added Helen Brereton of Aberdeen, New Jersey.

While Joel may be moving out of the Garden, Thursday night was not a final goodbye because he is not retiring. He has concerts lined up at other venues across the country for the rest of the year.