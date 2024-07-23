Years later, "Kyra's Law" still hasn't passed. Here's why some say it keeps hitting roadblocks.

8 years later, "Kyra's Law' still hasn't passed in New York, leaving many to ask why?

MANHASSET, N.Y. -- It has been eight years since a little Long Island girl died at the hands of her own father.

Since then, her mother has worked to save other families from a similar fate.

But the question many are asking is why hasn't her bill become law yet?

Kyra Franchetti's tragic story

Kyra Franchetti of Manhasset was shot and killed as she slept by her abusive father during a court-ordered visitation. He then doused the home with gasoline in what was determined to be a murder-suicide.

Pain was etched on the faces of parents, their children, and community leaders as they sent a message to Albany lawmakers on Tuesday.

"Today marks the eighth anniversary of the last day that I saw my daughter, Kyra, alive," Jacqueline Franchetti said. "Kyra's murder was entirely preventable. She should never have been with him that day."

Since that day in 2016, 35 New York children have been murdered during custody cases, divorces, or separation.

Why one mother's fight keeps hitting roadblocks

Franchetti has been fighting to get "Kyra's Law" passed to mandate judge training and supervised visitation.

"They aren't listening to our cries for help," she said of lawmakers.

Some legislators who are voting no say they worry certain parental rights and access could be thwarted based on a mere allegation of abuse.

Matrimonial and family attorney Lee Rosenberg said there are a lot of flaws with the statute, adding he has seen victim children used as pawns and an innocent parent removed from their lives.

"Parents don't always do the right thing when they are fighting for custody," Rosenberg said.

"There will be a cost associated with this bill when it's passed," added Assemblyman Charles Lavine, the co-sponsor of the bill.

Lavine said he believes one holdup in Albany has been the cost of experts and state facilities for supervised visitation.

Franchetti said time is running out and lives at risk cannot wait another year.

"We have a family court crisis right now in New York state and it must end," Franchetti said.