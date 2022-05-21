Watch CBS News
Tops Markets to hold moment of silence to remember victims of Buffalo mass shooting

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Moment of silence at Tops Markets for Buffalo mass shooting victims
Moment of silence at Tops Markets for Buffalo mass shooting victims 00:37

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Tops Friendly Markets across the country will hold a moment of silence on Saturday to remember the victim's of the Buffalo mass shooting.

The day marks one week since a gunman shot and killed 10 people and wounded three at a Tops in an attack that authorities said was racially motivated.

The remembrance will be held at 2:30 p.m.

On Friday, hundreds attended the first funeral service for one of the victims, 67-year-old Heyward Patterson.

Patterson was a deacon, a father to his 12-year-old son and known as a pillar of his community.

Funerals for other victims will be held Saturday through next week.

