Tops Markets to hold moment of silence to remember victims of Buffalo mass shooting

Moment of silence at Tops Markets for Buffalo mass shooting victims

Moment of silence at Tops Markets for Buffalo mass shooting victims

Moment of silence at Tops Markets for Buffalo mass shooting victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Tops Friendly Markets across the country will hold a moment of silence on Saturday to remember the victim's of the Buffalo mass shooting.

The day marks one week since a gunman shot and killed 10 people and wounded three at a Tops in an attack that authorities said was racially motivated.

The remembrance will be held at 2:30 p.m.

On Friday, hundreds attended the first funeral service for one of the victims, 67-year-old Heyward Patterson.

Patterson was a deacon, a father to his 12-year-old son and known as a pillar of his community.

Funerals for other victims will be held Saturday through next week.