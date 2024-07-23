New York Jets 2024 training camp begins. What fans need to know.

NEW YORK -- Coming off a season that fell well short of expectations, the New York Jets will look to follow up on a busy offseason when they begin training camp on Wednesday at their practice facility in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Besides making the playoffs for the first time since 2010, the Jets' main goal this season will be to keep veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers healthy. New York's 2023 season was derailed during its first offensive series in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills when Rodgers went down with a season-ending torn Achilles.

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, is by all accounts healthy now and ready to go. Couple that with general manager Joe Douglas' aggressive offseason that featured an influx of acquisitions and the Jets have positioned themselves on paper as a contender in the high-powered AFC.

New York Jets training camp schedule for 2024

The players were expected to arrive on Tuesday in advance of Wednesday's first practice. The workouts will run through Aug. 21 at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park.

There are several free practices that are open to the public, but all of the early ones are sold out. However, there is availability on Aug. 7, Aug. 8, Aug. 13, Aug. 20 and Aug. 21.

Parking for practices will be located at Fairleigh Dickinson University at 285 Madison Ave. in Madison. There will be free shuttle service from the parking lot to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

Recapping the New York Jets' offseason

The Jets are coming off back-to-back 7-10 regular seasons, have not had a winning season since 2015, and have not played in a playoff game since losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2010 AFC Championship game.

Douglas, now in his sixth season as GM, appears poised to change all of that in 2024, as he spent the offseason augmenting an already good roster through free agency, trades and the draft.

His key additions in free agency included the signing of eight-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Tyron Smith, plus inking veteran wide receiver Mike Williams, guard John Simpson, defensive tackles Leki Fotu and Javon Kinlaw, and quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Douglas also traded for premier edge rusher Haason Reddick, though Reddick has been mired in a contract dispute and has not participated in anything, and acquired veteran right tackle Morgan Moses.

The Jets also took care of their own, including restructuring the contract of standout linebacker C.J. Mosley and re-signing defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, kicker Greg Zuerlein and punter Thomas Morstead.

All of the Jets' draft picks are under contract, including first-rounder Olu Fashanu, an offensive lineman from Penn State, and wide receiver Malachi Corley, taken in the third round out of Western Kentucky.

New York Jets 2024 preseason schedule

The Jets will play three preseason games. Each will be broadcast on CBS and Q104.3.

Aug. 8 : 12 p.m., vs. the Washington Commanders.

Aug. 17 : 7 p.m., at the Carolina Panthers.

Aug. 24: 7:30 p.m., vs. the New York Giants.

New York Jets 2024 regular season schedule

The Jets, as usual, will play six games, one at home and on the road, against their AFC East rivals -- the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots.

The Jets have eight home games and nine road games next season, including a trip to San Francisco to face the defending NFC champion 49ers on Monday Night Football to open the season on Sept. 9. They will also face the Minnesota Vikings in London on Oct. 6.

In addition to the matchup with the 49ers, the Jets will play several other games in primetime:

Sept. 19: Thursday Night Football, vs. New England Patriots

Thursday Night Football, vs. New England Patriots Oct. 14: Monday Night Football, vs. Buffalo Bills

Monday Night Football, vs. Buffalo Bills Oct. 20: Sunday Night Football, at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday Night Football, at Pittsburgh Steelers Oct. 31: Thursday Night Football, vs. Houston Texans

Thursday Night Football, vs. Houston Texans Nov. 17: Sunday Night Football, vs. Indianapolis Colts

CBS will carry seven Jets games:

Sept. 15: 1 p.m., at Tennessee Titans

1 p.m., at Tennessee Titans Sept. 29: 1 p.m., vs. Denver Broncos

1 p.m., vs. Denver Broncos Oct. 27: 1 p.m., at New England Patriots

1 p.m., at New England Patriots Nov. 10: 4:25 p.m., at Arizona Cardinals

4:25 p.m., at Arizona Cardinals Dec. 8: 1 p.m., at Miami Dolphins

1 p.m., at Miami Dolphins Dec. 22: 1 p.m., vs. Los Angeles Rams

1 p.m., vs. Los Angeles Rams Dec. 29: 1 p.m. at Buffalo Bills

The full schedule is as follows:

Week 1 (Sept. 9 at 8:15 p.m.) : at San Francisco 49ers

at San Francisco 49ers Week 2 (Sept. 15 at 1 p.m.): at Tennessee Titans

at Tennessee Titans Week 3 (Sept. 19 at 8:15 p.m.) : vs. New England Patriots

vs. New England Patriots Week 4 (Sept. 29 at 1 p.m.): vs. Denver Broncos

vs. Denver Broncos Week 5 (Oct. 6 at 9:30 a.m.) : in London, at Minnesota Vikings

in London, at Minnesota Vikings Week 6 (Oct. 14 at 8:15 p.m.): vs. Buffalo Bills

vs. Buffalo Bills Week 7 (Oct. 20 at 8:20 p.m.): at Pittsburgh Steelers

at Pittsburgh Steelers Week 8 (Oct. 27 at 1 p.m.): at New England Patriots

at New England Patriots Week 9 (Oct. 31 at 8:15 p.m.): vs. Houston Texans

vs. Houston Texans Week 10 (Nov. 10 at 4:25 p.m.): at Arizona Cardinals

at Arizona Cardinals Week 11 (Nov. 17 at 8:20 p.m.): vs. Indianapolis Colts

vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 12: Bye week

Bye week Week 13 (Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.): vs. Seattle Seahawks

vs. Seattle Seahawks Week 14 (Dec. 8 at 1 p.m.): at Miami Dolphins

at Miami Dolphins Week 15 (Dec. 15 at 1 p.m.): at Jacksonville Jaguars

at Jacksonville Jaguars Week 16 (Dec. 22 at 1 p.m.): vs. Los Angeles Rams

vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 17 (Dec. 29 at 1 p.m.): at Buffalo Bills

at Buffalo Bills Week 18 (TBD): vs. Miami Dolphins