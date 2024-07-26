Fair Lawn fire destroys several businesses in New Jersey. Owner describes feeling "helpless" as flames spread.

FAIR LAWN, N.J. -- A fire burned through a strip mall overnight in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, damaging several businesses.

The flames broke out around 2:40 a.m. Friday on Fair Lawn Avenue near Chandler Drive. Firefighters had it under control by 6 a.m.

Witness describes fast moving fire in Fair Lawn

Officials say the fire started inside the Green Dragon restaurant and spread through the complex, which houses a barbershop, bakery and several other restaurants.

"Like one-by-one -- first, the barbershop, then, Roadhouse the restaurant, then Zadie's the bakery," one witness said on the scene. "It was kind of a progression of it getting worse and worse."

The flames caused extensive damage, causing a portion of the roof to collapse.

"The fire caused widespread damage to all the businesses located in the strip mall," the Fair Lawn Fire Department said in a statement. "It's obviously devastating to lose these small businesses as people lose their livelihoods."

Tough blow for Zadie's Bakeshop

Zadie's Kosher Bakeshop was supposed to celebrate its 19th anniversary Saturday, as its owner also celebrates its his own birthday this weekend. Now, the business is a total loss.

Owner Josh Steinberg told CBS New York a baker was actually working overnight when the fire started. He felt the heat and went outside, saw the smoke and called 911. They watched in agony as the flames inched closer and closer.

"You can't do anything, it's out of your control, you feel helpless. You want to try and help, but you can't. And you just have to, literately, sit there and watch your business -- our business and every other business in the lot -- just crumbling," Steinberg said.

He said the loss is painful, but he's grateful no one was seriously hurt and his staff made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.