One more day of humid, cloudy weather around NYC before things improve this weekend

First Alert Weather: More showers before conditions start to improve

The New York City area will continue to see humid and cloudy weather Thursday before our Pick of the Week arrives Friday.

We're not out of the woods just yet, but we do have some uplifting news to deliver: It's our transition day!

Positioned just ahead of a cold front, our area will still be at risk for a passing shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, but the models continue to trend drier. That said, we'll leave in a chance, especially south and east of the city, but certainly don't expect a washout.

Regarding the humidity, it will still be sticky this morning, but it should feel better by this evening as the cold front pushes through. That said, you could probably crack the windows tonight, particularly across our northwest suburbs where they'll dip into the 50s if you can believe it.

It looks like high pressure will settle in nicely tomorrow, providing abundant sunshine, seasonally warm temperatures and even less humid conditions. In other words, you're gonna love it!

As for this weekend, high pressure will remain anchored over the area, so expect warm, gorgeous conditions to prevail.

Enjoy!

Tri-State weather this weekend

Today: Cloudy, muggy morning with some passing showers well south; a passing shower/downpour this afternoon, but mainly S&E of the city. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight: Less humid. Lows in the 60s with 50s inland.

Tomorrow (Pick of the Week): Sunshine and low humidity. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Sunny & warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday: Sunny & warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

