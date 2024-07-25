MTA's bus route redesign meets pushback in Queens

Some Queens residents still fuming over proposed changes to their bus routes

NEW YORK -- The bus is the talk of a South Ozone Park neighborhood after the MTA's public hearing on Wednesday.

Under the proposed Queens Bus Network Redesign, a stretch of the Q10 route would be eliminated. For months, South Ozone Park neighbors have been pushing back, fearing the change would lengthen commutes, remove a crucial link to JFK Airport, and create hardship for those with mobility issues.

"I always use the bus to go do shopping, to my doctor," Shelly Persaud said.

"I'll have to take two buses and a train," Kasrie Ibrahim said.

The MTA says the redesign will deliver faster, more reliable service to the borough's nearly 800,000 daily riders. The agency insists it is incorporating feedback from scores of community outreach events.

Some in South Ozone Park see it differently, saying posted signs have been lacking at bus stops and on board.

"There's nothing," Ibrahim said. "It's my neighbor that told me."

Wednesday testimony echoed their sentiments

"The MTA really has not done a good job of even broadcasting this meeting," South Ozone Park resident Nia Rollins said.

State Sen. John Liu said he sees problems with the plan extending to northern Queens.

"Some of the changes in Flushing, specifically, seem not to recognize vital hubs," he said.

Liu said he believes many of the proposed changes appear to be more about cutting costs than improving service.

"I hope the MTA is up to it. They've promised better bus service. Let's see if they deliver," he said.

July 26 is last day for the public to submit feedback to the proposal. The plan's rollout could begin as early as next year.

