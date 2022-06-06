New York Gov. Kathy Hochul set to sign gun control bills into law

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul set to sign gun control bills into lawget the free app
NEW YORK -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to sign a package of new gun control bills into law Monday.
They passed both the state senate and assembly last week, and have been waiting for the governor's signature.
New York leading the charge on gun control
As CBS2's John Dias reports, Monday's bill signing will be historic. Once the governor puts her pen to paper, the state will officially be leading the way on gun control laws.
Hochul will be tightening access to guns across the state, in wake of the devastating mass shootings in recent weeks.
"Shooting after shooting makes it clear that they must be even stronger to keep New Yorkers safe," the governor said in a statement last Thursday.
The package includes bills that revise the state's red flat laws and raise the age to buy a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21. Just weeks ago, an 18-year-old allegedly used one to kill 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo.
The sweeping set of bills also requires buyers of semi-automatic guns to obtain a permit first, which includes background checks, and it prevents most people from buys bulletproof vests.
"We have to be the ones to take action. And frankly, I hope that others will follow our lead," said State Sen. Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.
The new laws also tighten rules at gun shops. Gun dealers must implement a security plan for securing firearms, and provide training to all employees on how to properly transfer firearms. Customers under 18 will not be allowed to enter certain areas without their parents or guardians.
But as state lawmakers mount these renewed efforts, the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to issues its most significant Second Amendment ruling in more than a decade, as early as this week, issuing its opinion on New York's conceal-carry laws.
The new laws would also require state police to conduct inspections of gun dealers every three years.
With more information sharing that comes with this package, means more help with tracking down guns that have been unlawfully purchased or trafficked outside the state.