Multiple people in custody after detective shot in Rahway, N.J., mayor says

RAHWAY, N.J. -- Multiple people are in custody after a Perth Amboy police detective was shot and injured in Rahway, New Jersey, the city's mayor said Thursday on social media.

Mayor Raymond A. Giacobbe Jr. did not say how many people were in custody, but one of them was shot in the leg, he said.

Detective shot in legs, remains hospitalized

Investigators have remained on the scene of the brazen shooting, which happened late Wednesday night on the corner of Maple Avenue and Broad Street in Rahway.

A detective with the Perth Amboy Police Department was executing a search warrant and shot three times, New Jersey Policemen's Benevolent Association. He was shot in the legs and is recovering at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, we're told.

"His fellow officers took quick actions to prevent tragedy. Thank you to the doctors and nurses at RWJUH for their excellent care," the PBA said Thursday.

Bullets struck a home and several cars, neighbors say

Neighbors said they heard shots after seeing a sedan park on Broad Street and several young people running up the street. Some bullets struck the side of a home and several parked cars.

"I heard like three or four shots, and didn't hear nothing at all. So I looked through the window, and police was just here ... Right there on the bottom of the tire there, fired from somebody's gun. I don't know who it was," said Ephraim Bridgeforth. "I'm surprised it didn't catch on fire. That's the inside right there."

"I thought they were fireworks. So we were making dinner, I had like lemons in my hands, and we were laying on the kitchen floor. We got up and we locked the front door, closed the blinds," another neighbor said.

The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating the shooting, which is the protocol when an officer's weapon is fired.