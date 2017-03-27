What can be done to prevent another subway attack?
One security expert says the New York City subway system will always be an attractive target for criminals.
One security expert says the New York City subway system will always be an attractive target for criminals.
Police say 10 people were shot and 13 others were injured for smoke inhalation and other causes. They say James rented a U-Haul van that they think is connected to the case.
A source with knowledge of the investigation told CBS2 there is no evidence at this time of sabotage.
Nearly two dozen people were injured in a shooting and smoke bomb attack aboard a Brooklyn subway Tuesday.
A massive investigation is underway following a mass shooting on an N train on Tuesday morning.
The bill will take effect in June and remain in effect until the end of the year.
Police say they hope to jog memories and they're doubling the reward for information to $50,000.
One security expert says the New York City subway system will always be an attractive target for criminals.
Police say 10 people were shot and 13 others were injured for smoke inhalation and other causes. They say James rented a U-Haul van that they think is connected to the case.
It's been 40 years since we've seen inflation like this, and it is very much weighing on the minds of Americans.
A source with knowledge of the investigation told CBS2 there is no evidence at this time of sabotage.
His family announced his death on social media Tuesday afternoon.
Nearly two dozen people were injured in a shooting and smoke bomb attack aboard a Brooklyn subway Tuesday.
A massive investigation is underway following a mass shooting on an N train on Tuesday morning.
The revelation throws a giant monkey wrench into Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign for re-election.
One security expert says the New York City subway system will always be an attractive target for criminals.
Police say 10 people were shot and 13 others were injured for smoke inhalation and other causes. They say James rented a U-Haul van that they think is connected to the case.
It's been 40 years since we've seen inflation like this, and it is very much weighing on the minds of Americans.
A source with knowledge of the investigation told CBS2 there is no evidence at this time of sabotage.
His family announced his death on social media Tuesday afternoon.
According to AAA, nationwide, a gallon of gas is now $4.11.
Investigators say the 25-year-old woman led police on a chase for 25 miles, hitting seven police cruisers.
In Connecticut, the average gas tax is about 25 cents per gallon, but drivers will not have to pay it for the next three months
The products were shipped to several states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.
The bill received bipartisan support from state lawmakers, who approved the measure last week.
Isabela Gonzalez applied to 22 colleges -- and got into 15 -- but was waiting for one letter in particular.
At first, teacher JaNiece Jenkins heard her student, Robert, cough and thought it was just a tickle in his throat.
Seventeen months after New Jersey voted to legalize recreational pot, the state's long awaited marketplace finally got the green light.
He is now the proud owner of a green jacket, and he got his start on the public course of Bergen County, N.J.
Streets were submerged in waist-deep water and first responders used boats to reach people who were trapped in their homes.
The bill will take effect in June and remain in effect until the end of the year.
Police say they hope to jog memories and they're doubling the reward for information to $50,000.
Following widespread condemnation from lawmakers, an apology was issued by the resident who made the remarks.
Federal prosecutors say Escobar lured five men to their deaths at a park in Central Islip. One managed to get away.
The organizer of the event for needy children told CBS2 her family has been blessed with outreach from the community.
The revelation throws a giant monkey wrench into Gov. Kathy Hochul's campaign for re-election.
With holidays, sporting events, and concerts coming up, Dr. Ashwin Vasan wants to make sure all residents stay safe.
"If you commit a crime with a ghost gun, expect federal prosecution," President Biden said.
The White House is expected to make an announcement on cracking down on ghost guns as soon as Monday.
The mayor is working from home while taking anti-viral medication.
The city's health commissioner says he expects the COVID alert level to go up from a low to medium risk next week.
With holidays, sporting events, and concerts coming up, Dr. Ashwin Vasan wants to make sure all residents stay safe.
According to Lustgarten's website, nearly $336,000 was raised by Sunday's event.
There has been an uptick in cases over the last few weeks, official say likely the result of the BA.2 subvariant.
It's that time of year when folks gather to raise awareness and money for causes important to them.
His family announced his death on social media Tuesday afternoon.
Hinckley shot Reagan and three others in a 1981 failed assassination attempt in Washington, D.C.
The suit stems from a 2018 op-ed by Heard, who referred to herself as a "public figure representing abuse." Depp has denied accusations he physically abused his ex-wife.
The popular attraction has not been at the zoo since 2019.
CMT Music Awards co-hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown join "CBS Mornings" to talk about preparing for country music's only fan-voted award show. Ballerini will co-host virtually after testing positive for COVID-19.
New York relievers gave up five runs in the frame as Philadelphia rallied for 5-4 victory.
George Springer answered booing fans with a go-ahead, two-run homer and a RBI double in Toronto's 3-0 victory.
He is now the proud owner of a green jacket, and he got his start on the public course of Bergen County, N.J.
New York stranded 11 runners Sunday and 25 over the three-game series.
The Knicks finished 37-45 after making the playoffs last season.
The neighborhood staple includes an old-fashioned soda fountain.
"I like the things that are a little bit odd and a little different," owner Delanee Koppersmith told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
"It's not just dressing really cute dogs in really cute outfits. It's doing it in a way where we can get up every morning and respect ourselves," co-owner Santos Agustin told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
At Zingone Brothers grocery store, the family trade has stood the test of time.
"I appreciate that I have people that will pass other bike shops to come here," co-owner Chris Dixon told CBS2's Elle McLogan.
Nearly two dozen people were injured in a shooting and smoke bomb attack aboard a Brooklyn subway Tuesday.
The Yankees opened the 2022 season with a walk-off win in extra innings against the Boston Red Sox.
The Jersey City team has captured the nation and made history as the first No. 15 seed to make the Elite Eight.
Millions lined up along Fifth Avenue to celebrate and enjoy New York City's St. Patrick's Day Parade, which returned in 2022 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.
CBS2's Tony Aiello shares photos from his 2012 trip to Rome for Cardinal Timothy Dolan's consistory ceremony.
Of the more than 20 injured in Tuesday's subway attack in Brooklyn, a handful were brought to Maimonides Medical Center, where the governor visited the youngest victims; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
CBS2's Dick Brennan has the latest on Tuesday morning's subway shooting and smoke bomb attack in Brooklyn.
Opening arguments began Tuesday in Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard; Matthew Torres reports for CBS2.
Lawmakers on Long Island have announced a regional plan to curb the high cost of gas.
Schools within a mile of the scene remained on lockdown for the better part of the school day Tuesday; CBS2's Jessi Mitchell reports.