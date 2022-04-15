NYC to honor transit heroes who helped save lives during Brooklyn subway shooting

Transit heroes to be honored after Brooklyn subway shooting

NEW YORK -- The frontline workers who helped save lives during Tuesday's subway shooting in Brooklyn will be honored Friday.

Mayor Eric Adams is praising the transit workers who helped riders during the horrific shooting on the subway.

It comes after Frank James, the man police say conducted the attack, faced a judge in court Thursday.

For the first time since Tuesday's shooting in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, the men and women who brought riders to safety during the attack on the N train will be thanked by the mayor.

The group will include N train motorman David Artis and conductor Raven Haynes, who were operating the train at the time, according to the Transport Workers Union.

CBS2 has learned Haynes directed passengers off the N train and onto the R across the platform, while trying to keep everyone calm.

A bus operator is also being praised for packing her bus and keeping those fleeing 36th street from panicking.

"That's what the subway is, the heroic MTA workers who powered those people out of the station to safety are also heroes," MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber told CBS Mornings earlier this week. "Good qualities of New Yorkers were on evidence yesterday, as well."

Meanwhile, the alleged gunman appeared in court Thursday. Police say James, who spent nearly 30 hours on the run, answered "yes" when the judge asked whether he understood the charges against him.

After the hearing, the public defender cautioned against a rush to judgement.

"What happened in the New York City subway system on Tuesday was a tragedy. It is a blessing that it was not worse," said Mia Eisner-Grynberg, with Federal Defenders of New York.

Still, it was the worst attack in decades on one of the world's busiest mass transit systems. Certainly a day New Yorkers won't ever forget.

The mayor is expected to virtually honor the frontline workers at 10 a.m.