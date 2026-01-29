Tri-State 250: Our legacy of liberty
New York, New Jersey and Connecticut were pivotal during America's birth.
This year, as the nation celebrates its 250th birthday, CBS News New York is highlighting the hidden history in our own back yard in "Tri-State 250: Our legacy of liberty," with a new stop every Wednesday.
From the crossing of the Delaware, which to this day is reenacted every year at the spot where the military units landed in New Jersey, to the many other pivotal moments in our nation's history, the Tri-State Area is home to some remarkable facts.
During the nation's 200th anniversary, CBS also paid tribute with its "Bicentennial Minute," and we're paying homage to those by revisiting their famous tagline, "and that's the way it was."
Join us as we explore New York, New Jersey and Connecticut's connections to our nation's founding as well celebrate America's 250th birthday.