NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani warns New Yorkers about extreme cold "lethal conditions" this weekend

New York City and the Tri-State Area are preparing for what is expected to be the coldest weather of the season so far this weekend.

Officials in New York are trying to get the word out, particularly after 17 people have died in cold weather since last month's snow storm.

The Big Apple remains in a Code Blue, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said.

"We are now headed into what will be some of the coldest days yet, with real-feel temperatures plummeting to 10 below. These will be lethal conditions. Being outside for even a short period of time could pose a severe risk," Mamdani said.

Mamdani said homeless outreach teams have made more than 1,250 placements into shelters and safe havens since Jan. 19, and involuntary transported 27 New Yorkers.

Mamdani said the city is adding 65 new hotel shelter units for people who don't want to go to congregate settings. In addition, the city will operate 62 warming centers and vehicles, including opening 10 public schools as warming centers, and adding two new CUNY warming centers.

An Extreme Cold Warning will be in place for the entire region, with strong wind gusts expected of up to 45 mph. Those winds will drive the feels-like temperatures below freezing.

CBS News New York

By Sunday morning, wind chills will range from -15 degrees around New York City to as low as -30 degrees far north and west. They'll only reach the teens that afternoon.

As temperatures plunge, fire safety becomes a particular concern as people go to unusual lengths to keep warm. The FDNY is urging people to check on their loved ones, especially those who are older, and make sure their homes are fire safe, with space heaters kept away from anything flammable and should only be plugged directly into the wall, never into an extension cord or fire strip. Smoke alarms should also be checked and operable, the FDNY said.