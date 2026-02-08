Where you can watch the 2026 Super Bowl live today

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The big game is finally here. In what many would argue is the biggest sporting event on the 2026 calendar, the New England Patriots are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, today in Super Bowl 60.

Both teams enter the game with similar records, with the Patriots coming in at 17-3 and the Seahawks entering at 16-3 in what is an evenly matched contest between two of the NFL's superstar teams.

Do you have your snacks and drinks ready and just need to know where, exactly, to tune in (and at what time)? Below, we'll break down all of the information you need to know in order to watch today's big event and all of the entertainment before and after.

Where to watch the 2026 Super Bowl

There's no shortage of options to watch the 60th Super Bowl today. Viewers can catch the action on NBC on broadcast television, Telemundo or stream it from anywhere they wish via the Peacock app. Game day coverage will begin at 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC, the network says, with commentary, analysis and pre-game predictions interspersed throughout before the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on all of the same viewing options.

What channel will the Super Bowl air on?

All of the Super Bowl action will air on NBC, though the specific numbered channel will depend on your location, so check local listings if you're unsure. That said, you can stream it on Peacock or watch on Telemundo, too, so you'll have a variety of ways to catch the big game, the pre- and post-game analysis, and an exciting half-time show, too.

Can you watch the 2026 Super Bowl for free?

If you have a television that has NBC or Telemundo, then technically you can watch the Super Bowl for free, as has been the case for all of the previous Super Bowls. That said, the Peacock app will come with a minor subscription cost, but it could be worth paying for the flexibility it offers and the vast library of alternative entertainment options you'd be gaining access to in addition to the Super Bowl coverage.

Can you stream the 2026 Super Bowl without cable?

You don't need a cable subscription to stream Peacock and, thus, watch the 2026 Super Bowl. While some cable providers may offer the service anyway, you can technically stream it without cable through a Roku, Fire TV Stick, smart TV or your preferred streaming device.

What time does the Super Bowl start airing?

The big game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET, though that can change by a few minutes either way. But with game day coverage beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET, there will be ample time to get ready without missing a minute of real-time action.

All the ways to watch the Super Bowl 2026

There's no shortage of ways to catch the action, analysis and entertainment today. Here's a recap of all the ways to watch the Super Bowl 2026: