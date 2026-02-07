Connecticut man charged with DWI after striking pedestrians in the Bronx, police say

A Connecticut man was arrested after allegedly driving drunk in the Bronx and hitting pedestrians on a sidewalk late Friday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. in the Tremont section.

According to police, Abner Rosa Blanco, of Bridgeport, was driving a white van westbound on East Tremont Avenue when he failed to stay on the road and mounted the sidewalk at Monterey Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the van drifting towards the curb as the driver goes through the intersection, then traveling up onto the sidewalk at the corner, crashing into a pole, a sign and a trash can.

An alleged DWI driver mounted the sidewalk at East Tremont and Monterey avenues in the Bronx and struck two pedestrians on Feb. 6, 2026, police say. Photo provided

Additional video shows an individual ducking into a corner deli moments before the van barrels onto the sidewalk toward two pedestrians standing outside a business. The van strikes the pedestrians, then comes to a stop after hitting a building.

The two victims, a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, were both taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Blanco, 42, was not injured. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

The front window of a barbershop appeared to be damaged in the crash, and debris covered the sidewalk. The grate of another business also appeared to be damaged.