Extreme Cold Warning with potential for snow in New York, New Jersey area

Cold, frigid and harsh is the forecast for the weekend in the New York and New Jersey area. Oh, wind and some snow too.

An Extreme Cold Warning will be in place for the entire Tri-State Area, so make sure you bundle up. There will also be a chance of snow as temperatures plummet.

First Alert Weather Days will be in effect for both Saturday and Sunday.

CBS News New York

Another cold Friday with snow on the way

Friday will be cold, but no different than what we've seen over the past few days.

Temperatures will get into the low 30s in the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Wind chills will hang in the 20s.

CBS News New York

Changes start to arrive in the evening, first in the form of some snow showers. On and off light snow is then possible through the overnight hours ahead of an arctic front.

Even a snow squall is possible in the pre-dawn hours, which could briefly reduce visibility. By sunrise Saturday, most of the snow is east of the city.

Expect a coating to around one inch or so for most, with one to three inches possible to the north and east, where snow hangs on a bit longer Saturday morning. Still a very minor accumulation relative to our last big storm.

CBS News New York

Dangerously cold weather moves in

The bigger story will be about the dangerous cold moving in.

While temperatures may be in the 20s waking up Saturday, they'll crash through the day into the teens and single digits by sunset. Feels like temperatures will fall below zero by dinner time with 40 mph wind gusts.

CBS News New York

Both an Extreme Cold Warning and a Wind Advisory are in effect for Saturday into Sunday.

By Sunday morning, actual temperatures will be in the single digits for most and sub-zero in the north and west. Wind chills will range from -15 degrees around New York City to as low as -30 degrees far north and west.

Temperatures will then only climb into the teens Sunday afternoon, with wind chills in the single digits. Despite plenty of sunshine, it'll be a very cold day.

CBS News New York

The good news is that this will not be an extended period of dangerous cold. Temperatures will bounce back into the 30s for next week, although still running 5 to 10 degrees below normal.