NYC in for more brutal cold Friday and this weekend

Bundle up — New York City and the Tri-State Area's stretch of dangerously cold weather continues, and it's sticking around longer than anyone would like.

Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days, with arctic air well established.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for the entire area through 10 a.m. Saturday, with wind chills dropping as low as –25° across the Catskills.

We've now endured six straight days below freezing, and the pattern isn't breaking anytime soon. Temperatures through the weekend will run 15 to 20 degrees below normal, and no one climbs above the freezing mark.

Friday morning kicks off with brutal cold, with feels like temperatures between –15° and –5°. Even with plenty of sunshine this afternoon, conditions stay frigid, and it will only feel like 0° to 10°. Friday night brings more of the same: crisp, clear, and painfully cold.

Saturday doesn't offer much relief. Expect another frigid day with wind chills hovering in the 10° to 15° range. It's the kind of cold that sneaks up on you quickly, so take it slow if you're heading out.

On Sunday, a storm offshore stays far enough east that we'll see little — if any — snow. Still, expect blustery winds and more chilly air, keeping those feels like readings locked in the range of 10° to 15°.

Bottom line: this is a stay-warm, limit-your-outdoor-time kind of weekend. Wear layers, and keep pets indoors as much as possible.