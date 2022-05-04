MTA: Cameras weren't working during Brooklyn subway shooting because of faulty fan

MTA: Faulty fan to blame for subway camera malfunction during shooting

NEW YORK -- There's new information on why subway security cameras were not working during the Brooklyn subway shooting on April 12.

Investigators now say a faulty fan was to blame.

The MTA says the cameras at the 25th Street, 36th Street and 45th Street stations stopped transmitting less than 24 hours before the gunman opened fire on a train.

Twenty-nine people were hurt.

MTA officials called the camera malfunction extremely rare and say service has been restored.