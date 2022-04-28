Lawyers for accused Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James say FBI violated his constitutional rights

NEW YORK -- Lawyers representing the accused Brooklyn subway shooter say the FBI violated his constitutional rights.

In a new court filing, defense attorneys claim federal agents improperly questioned Frank James on Tuesday. They also accuse the FBI of taking DNA samples from James and directing him to sign documents without alerting his lawyers.

CBS2 reached out to the FBI for a response and have not yet heard back.

James is accused of setting off smoke grenades and firing a gun on a crowded Brooklyn train on April 12, leaving more than two dozen people hurt.