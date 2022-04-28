Watch CBS News

Lawyers for accused Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James say FBI violated his constitutional rights

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Defense claims FBI violated accused Brooklyn subway shooter's rights 00:36

NEW YORK -- Lawyers representing the accused Brooklyn subway shooter say the FBI violated his constitutional rights.

In a new court filing, defense attorneys claim federal agents improperly questioned Frank James on Tuesday. They also accuse the FBI of taking DNA samples from James and directing him to sign documents without alerting his lawyers.

CBS2 reached out to the FBI for a response and have not yet heard back.

James is accused of setting off smoke grenades and firing a gun on a crowded Brooklyn train on April 12, leaving more than two dozen people hurt.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 28, 2022 / 10:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.