Day of unity held in Sunset Park in wake of Brooklyn subway shooting

Day of unity event held in Sunset Park following subway shooting

NEW YORK -- A day of unity was held in Sunset Park on Saturday as the neighborhood looks to heal from Tuesday's subway shooting.

Residents, community organizations and mental health experts met up at 44th Street and Sixth Avenue.

The neighborhood's 36th Street subway station was turned upside down Tuesday when police say 62-year-old Frank James shot 10 people on a subway car.

Everyone survived, but officials want to make sure residents are in a healthy mental state.

"I think it's essential to sort of be able to reground ourselves in what the community means to us and remember how vibrant and strong everyone is and what we all love about it," Sunset Park resident Jen Wittlin said.

Mental health experts at the event say getting outside and involved with the community can help treat trauma and fear.