5 things we know about Brooklyn subway mass shooting

NEW YORK -- A massive investigation is underway following a mass shooting on a Brooklyn subway train on Tuesday morning.

Here are five things we know:

The shooting happened at around 8:24 a.m. Tuesday on a Manhattan-bound N train in Sunset Park. Authorities say as the train was approaching the 36th Street station. A person on board put on a gas mask, threw a canister-like smoke bomb, and started shooting.

Currently, we know at least 28 people have been taken to hospitals, but the NYPD said there appears to be no life-threatening injuries. Of the victims, 10 were struck by gunfire, including five that are in critical but stable condition.

The shooter, described as Black male, 5-foot-5 with a heavy build, is still at large. He was last seen wearing a green construction-like vest and grey sweatshirt. Police currently do not have a motive for the attack.

A pistol and smoke device have been recovered by police.