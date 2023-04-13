Wednesday marks 1 year since subway mass shooting in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Wednesday marked one year since the subway mass shooting in Brooklyn.
Prosecutors say 62-year-old Frank James unleashed a smoke canister before opening fire on a crowded train in Sunset Park.
RELATED STORY: Videos show terror underground during Brooklyn subway mass shooting, interrogation of suspect
Ten people were shot and wounded, and 20 others suffered other injuries.
James pleaded guilty in January to federal terrorism charges. He's facing life behind bars.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.