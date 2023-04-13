Wednesday marks 1 year since subway mass shooting in Brooklyn

New video shows terror during Brooklyn subway mass shooting

NEW YORK -- Wednesday marked one year since the subway mass shooting in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors say 62-year-old Frank James unleashed a smoke canister before opening fire on a crowded train in Sunset Park.

RELATED STORY: Videos show terror underground during Brooklyn subway mass shooting, interrogation of suspect

Ten people were shot and wounded, and 20 others suffered other injuries.

James pleaded guilty in January to federal terrorism charges. He's facing life behind bars.