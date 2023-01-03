Watch CBS News
Crime

Sunset Park subway shooting suspect Frank James expected to plead guilty to federal terrorism charges

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Frank James expected to plead guilty to federal terrorism charges
Frank James expected to plead guilty to federal terrorism charges 00:22

NEW YORK -- The man charged in the Sunset Park subway shooting spree is expected to plead guilty to federal terrorism charges Tuesday. 

Frank James is due in Brooklyn Federal Court this afternoon. 

Police say he detonated smoke bombs and opened fire on a Manhattan-bound N train during the morning commute back last April.

Ten people were shot and more than 20 others were hurt. 

James faces a possible sentence of life in prison. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 3, 2023 / 10:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.