Sunset Park subway shooting suspect Frank James expected to plead guilty to federal terrorism charges

Frank James expected to plead guilty to federal terrorism charges

NEW YORK -- The man charged in the Sunset Park subway shooting spree is expected to plead guilty to federal terrorism charges Tuesday.

Frank James is due in Brooklyn Federal Court this afternoon.

Police say he detonated smoke bombs and opened fire on a Manhattan-bound N train during the morning commute back last April.

Ten people were shot and more than 20 others were hurt.

James faces a possible sentence of life in prison.