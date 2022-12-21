Watch CBS News
Local News

Subway shooting suspect Frank James to plead guilty

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Subway shooting suspect Frank James forced to appear in court
Subway shooting suspect Frank James forced to appear in court 00:29

NEW YORK - The man accused of carrying out one of the worst attacks on a subway in years is set to plead guilty. 

According to a court filing, Frank James told his lawyers he wants to admit to the attack. 

James is charged with the terror attack on a Manhattan-bound N train in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. 

Prosecutors say he detonated smoke bombs and opened fire during the morning commute. 

Ten people were shot, and about 20 others were hurt. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 4:55 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.