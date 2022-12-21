Subway shooting suspect Frank James to plead guilty

Subway shooting suspect Frank James forced to appear in court

NEW YORK - The man accused of carrying out one of the worst attacks on a subway in years is set to plead guilty.

According to a court filing, Frank James told his lawyers he wants to admit to the attack.

James is charged with the terror attack on a Manhattan-bound N train in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

Prosecutors say he detonated smoke bombs and opened fire during the morning commute.

Ten people were shot, and about 20 others were hurt.