Archbishop Ronald Hicks leads first Sunday Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral. Here's what he envisions for the archdiocese.

Archbishop Ronald Hicks presided over his first Mass Sunday as the newly-installed head of the Archdiocese of New York.

He received a warm welcome from the faithful in the pews at St. Patrick's Cathedral, and opened his initial service by making the sign of the cross using Spanish prayer.

Archbishop Ronald Hicks presided over his first Sunday Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Feb. 8, 2026. CBS News New York

His excellency, who officially succeeded Timothy Cardinal Dolan as archbishop during an installation Mass on Friday, is coming into his new role with joy. During his homily, he described his vision of having the Archdiocese of New York be a church on a mission to serve others.

"Even though you are salt and light, salt and light are meant to be shared, and not kept to yourself," Hicks said, later adding, "I look forward to celebrating many, many, many Masses with you and with all for many years to come."

"I'm walking on a cloud. I couldn't be happier"

After the Mass, the new archbishop also told CBS News New York about his goal for the future of the archdiocese to be an evangelizing church, welcoming a new generation of followers in Christ.

"A church that really helps people that have been away, people who might be attracted to the Church, to know God, love God, and to serve God," Hicks said.

However, the Illinois native, who grew up just outside of Chicago, said he has a short-term goal of his own as he adjusts to life in New York.

"I'm walking on a cloud. I couldn't be happier," Hicks said, adding, "I'm trying a pizza today. I might even try a couple of them. Today is Super Bowl Sunday. I have to eat pizza."

And he'll have plenty of time to try more as the faithful continue to welcome him to his new home.

People come from all over to see the new archbishop

Because the installation Mass was ticketed, many didn't get a chance to go. So they used Sunday's Mass as a chance to finally see the archbishop in person.

"I said, 'Let me make the trek.' I know it's super cold today and, luckily, I got to see him. I got a pretty good seat, too," said Jeff Kramer, of Smithtown on Long Island.

Catholics in attendance from across the world, especially those who speak Spanish, said they are excited about the new archbishop, who is fluent in Spanish after years of work as a missionary in El Salvador.

"Even though it's less than 10 degrees, you can feel the heat and you can feel the warmth in your heart," said Juan Jaramillo, who was visiting from Colombia.

"We're very lucky to be there," said Hugo Prieto, who made the trek from Chile.