Man accused of killing Nassau County cop in drunk driving crash pleads not guilty

A Long Island man accused of driving drunk and killing a Nassau County police officer appeared in court Friday.

Matthew Smith entered a not guilty plea. He was initally charged with DWI and running a red light.

He was brought into court in a wheelchair with leg injuries.

Prosecutors detailed what led up to last Saturday's fatal crash that killed Officer Patricia Espinosa, as her widower and brother sobbed. Dozens of police filled the courtroom as prosecutors detailed the tragic morning. They entered into evidence several video that Smith's passenger posted on social media that allegedly shows Smith "driving crazy," speeding, weaving in and out of traffic, passing cars and driving at a top speed of 125 mph before the crash.

Nassau County Police Officer Patricia Espinosa Nassau County Police Department

Prosecutors said Smith had a blood alcohol level of .20, almost three times the legal limit.

Smith is 20, and not legally allowed to drink.

Espinosa, 42, was a beloved cop, wife and mother of an 18-month-old baby. Her husband is also a Nassau County police officer. He was driving to work that morning when Smith allegedly crashed into her.

"We wish that today was a nightmare, and that we were going to wake up and this isn't true. Unfortunately, that's not reality. This isn't just one bad decisions. This is a bunch of bad decisions by this person, who has lived a reckless life," Nassau PBA President Tommy Shevlin said.

CBS News New York

"This is a horrible tragedy that has affected our entire community. There are broken hearts on both sides of the courtroom," Smith's defense attorney Anthony Lapinta said.

Smith's parents were also in court. Prosecutors said they have also had issues with their son, including once having him arrested after he allegedly assaulted his father.

Prosecutors revealed Smith had been cited many ties for speeding and racing on Long Island roads, "turning them into his personal raceway."

Smith's passenger remains hospitalized.