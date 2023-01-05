Videos show terror underground during Brooklyn subway mass shooting, interrogation of suspect

NEW YORK -- New video shows the terror underground when a gunman opened fire inside a Brooklyn subway car and shot 10 people in 2022.

The suspect, Frank James, pleaded guilty this week. Prosecutors used the footage as evidence in court.

Blood, smoke and confusion. Witness video showed the horror on board the subway car in Sunset Park as it kept moving.

"Was it gunshots?" one person said.

"Oh my God that's a lot of blood," another said.

"Can someone help me get off ... my leg hurts a lot," another said.

"Does anyone know what that was?" a person added.

Once the train pulled into the station, everyone rushed off and victims waited for aid on the platform.

Passengers told investigators the person responsible was wearing a bright vest.

"There was an explosion, bomb, black smoke, popping sounds," one said.

"Orange! He's wearing orange!" another said.

A smoke bomb had been set off. More than 30 gunshots struck 10 people ranging in age from 16 to 60.

A 30-hour manhunt ended when James called police on himself after seeing his photo on the news.

But James stopped short of confessing during an interrogation. When left alone, he dozed off at times. He also rambled about his theories on violence and divulged information about himself.

"I'm a loner. I live by myself. All I do, I drink and I make YouTube videos. That's all I do," James told interrogators.

Investigators said James started planning an attack as early as 2017 and posted YouTube videos suggesting one was coming.

James vowed to fight the charges, but then pleaded guilty.