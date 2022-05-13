Frank James, accused Brooklyn subway shooter, pleads not guilty to federal terrorism charge, deemed competent to stand trial

NEW YORK -- Frank James, the suspected Brooklyn subway shooter, entered a not guilty plea in Brooklyn Federal Court during his arraignment Friday.

On April 12, James allegedly set off smoke bombs and shot passengers on an N train during the morning rush hour commute in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. More than two dozen people were hurt. No one was killed.

During the manhunt for the suspect, James called Crime Stoppers and told police he was in the East Village.

BK Subway shooting suspect Frank James in court just now - entered a plea of “Not Guilty” on both counts.

He’s charged w/terrorist attack & other violence against a mass transportation system carrying passengers & discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.@CBSNewYork — Alice Gainer (@GainerTV) May 13, 2022

James, 62, faces charges of "terrorist attack and other violence against a mass transportation system carrying passengers" and "discharging a firearm during a crime of violence," CBS2's Alice Gainer reported.

Outside court Friday, James' attorney, Mia Eisner-Grynberg, had no comment when asked to explain the not guilty plea, despite James suggesting he wanted to be caught.

Inside court, the judge asked James how he was doing.

"Pretty good," James told the judge.

James also gave his educational background, which included public school in the Bronx.

"I have a GED. I have some certificates from various trade schools," James said.

James said he understood the charges against him and was deemed competent to stand trial.

According to investigators, James crossed state lines with a bag on weapons, including hatchets, pepper spray, fireworks and gas canisters, and did a practice run the day before the attack to ensure the weapons worked properly.

Prior to the mass shooting, James posted rants on social media and YouTube. Some rants notably mentioned subway crime.

James remains detained without bail. A status hearing on the case is scheduled for July 25. He faces life in prison if convicted.