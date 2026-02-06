Shutdown of Gateway Tunnel Project set for today after President Trump halts federal funding

New Jersey officials and union workers will be calling Friday for the Trump Administration to resume federal funding of the critical Gateway Tunnel Project after construction stopped.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill and Sen. Cory Booker are holding a news conference along with other officials at 11 a.m. Friday in Weekhawken. Union members affected by the construction shutdown will also be in attendance. CBS News New York will stream the news conference live.

Work on the aging tunnel in New York and New Jersey stopped on Friday after the money for the $16 billion infrastructure project ran out. Officials said 1,000 workers were laid off.

President Trump abruptly froze federal funding for the project back in October. His administration is now facing a lawsuit to free up the funding already approved by Congress.

White House says Democrats are to blame

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand responded to reports from Punchbowl News saying Trump said he would restore funding, but only if Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer agrees to rename Penn Station and Washington's Dulles Airport after Trump.

Gillibrand said in a statement:

"No. This is ridiculous. These naming rights aren't tradable as part of any negotiations, and neither is the dignity of New Yorkers. At a time when New Yorkers are already being crushed by high costs under the Trump tariffs, the president continues to put his own narcissism over the good-paying union jobs this project provides and the extraordinary economic impact the Gateway tunnel will bring.

"I demand that the president put people first and unfreeze this project and all the others his administration has been holding hostage for his personal gain."

"There is nothing to trade. The president stopped the funding, and he can restart the funding with a snap of his fingers," said a source close to Schumer.

CBS News New York reached out to the White House for comment Thursday but has not heard back.

Last week, a White House spokesperson blamed Schumer and Democrats for "standing in the way of a deal for the Gateway Tunnel Project by refusing to negotiate with the Trump administration."

"For the good of New York, New Jersey, our economy, and union workers, the only thing to do is for President Trump to release the legally approved funds now," Schumer said Thursday.

Stopping construction costs more money, jobs

The project is supposed to expand the commuter rail tunnels between New York and New Jersey. It is also set to upgrade the 100-year-old Amtrak tunnels for trains traveling between Boston and Washington, D.C.

Construction workers at the Hudson Tunnel worksite in the city's Chelsea neighborhood said on Thursday that they had no idea if or when they would return.

"We are the pawns between both parties. They're arguing, and at the end of the day, who gets hurt? The workers," shop steward Guido Rivieccio said.

Officials also said dismantling, securing and shutting down construction could cost an additional hundreds of thousands of dollars.