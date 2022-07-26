Watch CBS News
Trial date set for Brooklyn subway shooting suspect

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The man accused in the Brooklyn subway shooting that left more than two dozen people hurt appeared in court on Monday.

The judge set a trial date of Feb. 27 for Frank James, who is charged with committing a terrorist attack against a mass transportation system carrying passengers. 

James is also charged with discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Prosecutors said he set off smoke grenades before he opened fire on an N train in April.

Ten people were shot and 19 were hurt. 

James has pleaded not guilty. 

First published on July 25, 2022 / 8:35 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

