Trial date set for Brooklyn subway shooting suspect
NEW YORK -- The man accused in the Brooklyn subway shooting that left more than two dozen people hurt appeared in court on Monday.
The judge set a trial date of Feb. 27 for Frank James, who is charged with committing a terrorist attack against a mass transportation system carrying passengers.
James is also charged with discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Prosecutors said he set off smoke grenades before he opened fire on an N train in April.
Ten people were shot and 19 were hurt.
James has pleaded not guilty.
