Charges upgraded against suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James

NEW YORK -- Charges have been upgraded against the suspected gunman in the Brooklyn subway mass shooting. 

In a new indictment, a federal grand jury charged Frank James with 10 counts of committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transit system. 

That's one count for each of the 10 people injured on an N train in Sunset Park on April 12.

James is also charged with discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

He has pleaded not guilty.

First published on December 16, 2022 / 5:31 PM

