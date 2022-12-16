Charges upgraded against suspected Brooklyn subway shooter Frank James
NEW YORK -- Charges have been upgraded against the suspected gunman in the Brooklyn subway mass shooting.
In a new indictment, a federal grand jury charged Frank James with 10 counts of committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transit system.
That's one count for each of the 10 people injured on an N train in Sunset Park on April 12.
James is also charged with discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.
He has pleaded not guilty.
